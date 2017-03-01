Community Calendar

Exhibit Closing Event

MARCH 3—Saihou Njai’s “From Haiti With Love” photography exhibit of the Dance to Save Lives dance company will close with celebration of music, art and networking, 5-8 p.m. at the Zazen Lounge and Gallery 522 Third Ave., Pittsburgh, 15219.

Youth Cooking Competition

MARCH 4—Project Lunch Tray an initiative of Community Kitchen Pittsburgh sponsored by the PNC Foundation, will test the cooking skills of 16 teams of young people beginning at 9 a.m. at Smallman Galley, 54 21st street in the Strip District. Students will be judged on taste and presentation. On March 25, the lunches will be professionally prepared by their mentor chefs, presented by the students and judged on nutrition, scalability, and cost-per-plate. For more information, contact Katie Schratz at 412-246-4736.

