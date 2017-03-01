Church Circuit

Pastoral Anniversary

MARCH 5—Help celebrate Rev. Donald P. Turner’s 46th Pastoral Anniversary at Second Baptist Church, 108 West 12th Ave., in Homestead, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Michael Peterson, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. On March 8, at 7 p.m., Rev. Barbara Gunn, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in North Versailles, will be the guest speaker; followed by Bishop Jonathan Stewart, pastor of New Covenant Community Church, at 10:30 a.m. and Rev. James Burwell, pastor of Clark Memorial Baptist Church, at 4 p.m., both on March 12. The theme is “Dressed for the Battle,” from Ephesians 6:11. For more information, call 412-461-8235 or email secnbapt@gmail.com.

Pastoral Anniversary

March 5-11—Triedstone Baptist Church of Rankin will celebrate Rev. Nathaniel and Rev. Terri Pennybaker’s 13th Pastoral Anniversary. The church is located at 18 Harriet St., in Rankin. For more information, call 412-271-3000. Guest preachers will be Rev. Barry Givner, Rev. Daniel Page, Rev. Dr. Darryl Canady and Rev. Christine Pope Portis.

