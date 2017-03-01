Business Calendar

Women in Skilled Trades Expo

MARCH 1—The Community College of Allegheny County presents a skilled trades career fair for women at its West Hills Center, 1000 McKee Road, Oakdale PA 15071, 12 to 4 p.m. Meet faculty members & current students in CCAC’s 30 skilled trades programs, including HVAC, Building Construction, Auto Mechanics and more. For more information, call 412-237-4546.

Business Growth Workshop

MARCH 8—In partnership with Paramount Co-op, the Women’s Business Center at Chatham University presents “Is Your Business Bankable,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., at 233 Merchant St., Ambridge, Pa. 15003. Learn what you need to prepare, including credit scores and repair, personal finances, financial spreadsheets and business plans, and the purpose of the funds. Also learn about the loan application process: what to expect, review process, requirements, red flags, and SBA loan programs. The workshop is free but registration is required. Call 412-365-2779 for more information.

Women’s Business Enterprise Networking Event

MARCH 9—The City of Pittsburgh’s Equal Opportunity Review Commission, Chatham University’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship and the Women’s Business Center present a morning networking event with City of Pittsburgh procurement officers, 8 to 11 a.m. The event will feature small-group networking and information sessions for women-owned business enterprises to learn how to access more City of Pittsburgh contracts. Refreshments will be available. Call 412-365-2779 for more information.

PowerBreakfast

MARCH 17—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will host its third PowerBreakfast meeting of the year, 7:30 a.m. at the Rivers Club in Oxford Center, Downtown. The speaker will be Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

Free Homebuyer Workshop

APRIL 5—The Mon Valley Initiative and the Braddock Economic Development Corp. Will host “Buying Your Own Home: You Hold the Key” will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at The Overlook, 416A Overlook Way in Braddock, on the old UPMC Braddock Hospital site between Braddock Avenue and Holland Avenue. Jonathan Weaver, a housing counselor with Mon Valley Initiative, will talk about the steps that first-time homebuyers should consider. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call 412-464-4000, extension 4008, or email jweaver@monvalleyinitiative.com.

Business Energy Efficiency Grants

THROUGH APRIL 15—The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has to $1,000,000 of grant funding available in the 13th year of the Commonwealth’s Small Business Advantage Grant Program for small businesses that adopt or acquire equipment or processes that promote pollution prevention and/or energy efficiency projects. Applicants must be a for-profit corporation, limited liability corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship or other legal entity with 100 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses can apply for 50 percent matching funds of up to $9,500 to adopt or acquire energy-efficient or pollution-prevention equipment or procedures. Funding is eligible for those costs incurred between July 25, 2016 and June 30, 2017. For more information, contact the Small Business Ombudsman’s Office at 717-772-5160.

