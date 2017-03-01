Blackonomics …‘Production minus sales equals scrap’

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—A good friend of mine, Mitch Melson, made the above statement when we worked at Special Market Services in Chicago during the mid-1980’s. It is so appropriate as we continue our four-part series on how to make Black history in addition to just celebrating it. During that same period the reality of product distribution became even clearer with the development of P.O.W.E.R. (People Organized and Working for Economic Rebirth), a sales/distribution partnership between The Nation of Islam and Johnson Products in Chicago.

Another point of clarity for me back then was the American Health and Beauty Aids Institute that featured “The Proud Lady” logo on its product labels to denote they were made by Black people. Those efforts, along with Dick Gregory’s Bahamian Diet Drink and its difficulty in getting shelf space in major stores, pointed out the need and advantages of having our own distribution network.

Then in 1999, I met Ken Bridges who, along with Al Wellington, founded the MATAH Network, in an effort to assure that Black manufactured products did not become scrap, but would instead be distributed throughout the United States via what they called, “The Black Channel.” MATAH was a “people, a movement, and a business”—a new paradigm in the distribution of Black-made products. At its zenith MATAH carried some 300 different products. MATAH helped get my first two books in distribution with its monthly “Auto-ship” program, a consciousness-raising component dedicated to sending out books, tapes, and products to those who signed up for this special value.

When Ken Bridges was killed by the DC Sniper, the morning after he and other Black business partners and supporters had consummated a multi-million dollar deal to advance the MATAH Network, the reality of having a Black owned distribution channel was stymied and began to fade into a fond memory.

Now, during this Black History Month, as we reflect on MATAH, P.O.W.E.R., and AHBAI, we see those “pyramids” that were built by our contemporaries, and we see how they “made” Black History. The same issues apply regarding our current willingness to make Black history in addition to just celebrating it, which is a great segue into what Ashiki Taylor and Franklin Mayfield are doing with their effort called “BAM!”

