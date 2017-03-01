Bids and Proposals 3-1-17



OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF UPPER ST. CLAIR

Sealed and Separate Bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 9:00 A.M. prevailing time on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 for:

BRUSH RUN PUMP STATION AND FORCE MAIN UPGRADES

Please refer to the Township’s website at www.twpusc.org for details and requirements.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager



ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1673

“Evaporator Tube Bundle

Replacement Incinerator No. 2”

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1673, Evaporator Tube Bundle Replacement Incinerator No.2 shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 2:00 p.m., Prevailing Time, Friday March 17, 2017 and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the O&M Building, on Tuesday March 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., Prevailing Time.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents received. All written inquiries or checks must be mailed to the Engineering Department of ALCOSAN. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Timothy Turkowski, ALCOSAN, via email to Timothy.Turkowski@alcosan.org or via fax to (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

David W Borneman, P.E.

Director of Engineering and Construction

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Printed Forms

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Leon Webb

Purchasing Manager/Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS- SINGLE AUDIT SERVICES

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, a nonprofit 501 c (3) corporation, on behalf of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, is soliciting proposals from public accounting firms for Single Audit Services. A copy of the Single Audit Services RFP is available for download at http://www.spcregion.org/rfp_audit.shtml.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. . Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

BRILLIANT VIADUCT REHABILITATION

CONTRACT NO. EB-17-01

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidental items necessary for the rehabilitation of the Brilliant Viaduct. Work items generally consist of expansion joint replacement, bearing refurbishment, spot and zone painting, concrete deck and barrier repairs, substructure repairs, downspout replacement, and a new epoxy based surface treatment on the concrete deck. The Work will also include asphalt pavement repairs, crack repairs, and concrete curb, sidewalk, and barrier repairs as-directed along the East Busway corridor.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after Monday, February 27, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262. The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

cdenner@portauthority.org

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference

March 9, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory,

but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour [immediately following

the Pre-Bid Conference]. Participants

must provide and wear a safety vest and

proper footwear. (Transportation will

be provided)

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

March 29, 2017 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids



INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED PROPOSALS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 4:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, March 20, 2017. Proposals must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and/or electronically submitted Proposals will be rejected and not considered for award.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

AN AUDIT OF PWSA’S

VOLUNTARY CUSTOMER WATER SAMPLE COLLECTION AND LEAD TESTING PROTOCOL

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA79

The scope of work requires the Consultant to evaluate the PWSA’s process for collecting, testing reporting and responding to results of water samples submitted voluntarily by PWSA customers.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to jtracey@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than March 13, 2017.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Consultant will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

BERNARD R. LINDSTROM,

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.port

authority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due at 11:00 AM on March 21, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., that same day at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B160547R LRV Forward Facing Cameras and Network Video Recorders

B170102 Sewer Cleaning Truck

B170107A HVAC On-Call Service

B170109 Route Foreman Trucks

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on March 8, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

