Arts & Culture Calendar

Tasting/Screening

MARCH 1—Requiem for Rice presents Taste the Sea Islands with director/filmmaker Julie Dash, a tasting of authentic Gullah Geechee cuisine from the South Carolina and Georgia Sea Islands and a special screening of award-winning filmmaker Dash’s classic, “Daughters of the Dust,” at 6 p.m. Tickets for Gullah Geechee Food Tasting and film screening are $30 in advance and $35 at the door) At 7 p.m., hear inspiring remarks by Dash and at 7:30 p.m., watch “Daughters of the Dust” for the first time or like you haven’t seen it before! Tickets for film screening only are $12 in advance and $15 at the door). Tickets available at http://www.requiemforrice.com.

Sunstar

MARCH 1–3 The Kelly Strayhorn Theater presents the return of SUNSTAR, a biennial celebration of the creative contributions of women in the arts, entrepreneurship and community. Bold, creative, powerful and compassionate, SUNSTARS are bright like their namesake. This year’s SUNSTAR is a celebration of the many dynamic, unstoppable women and femmes who build community through creative and artistic endeavors that unite us all and create opportunity for others. This event will take place at KST’s Alloy Studios and Ace Hotel Pittsburgh, and includes events such as a workshop, a breakfast, and a performance. Tickets are Pay What Makes You Happy, allowing audiences to pay any price, and are available online at www.kelly-strayhorn.org, by phone at 412-363-3000 or at the door.

