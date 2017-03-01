Announcements – Public Notice 3-1-17

EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANTS (ESG) PROGRAM

NOTICE OF FUNDING

AVAILABILITY

Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) and the City of Pittsburgh Department of Planning would like to announce that applications are available for the 2017 Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program. Applications available to apply for funding are Emergency Shelter/Street Outreach and Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing. These applications can also be used for any ESG funding that ACED and/or the City of Pittsburgh may apply for through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and/or the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (PA-DCED). Funds are awarded to both jurisdictions from HUD and/or PA-DCED.

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to: (1) engage homeless individuals and families living on the streets; (2) improve the number and quantity of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; (3) help operate these shelters; (4) provide essential services to shelter residents; (5) rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and (6) prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless. Agencies awarded funds are required to participate in the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) except for domestic violence shelters, they must use a comparable database to HMIS.

Below are the ESG eligible components.

1) Street Outreach funds may be used for essential services related to reaching out to unsheltered homeless individuals and families connecting them with emergency shelter, housing, or critical services, and providing them with urgent, non-facility based care. Eligible costs include engagement, case management, emergency health and mental health services, and transportation

2) Emergency Shelter funds may be used for providing essential services, including services to special populations, to homeless families and individuals in emergency shelters, operating expenses and renovating emergency shelters. Because these costs are focused on emergency shelter, a transitional facility will only be eligible to receive Emergency Solutions Grants funds for these costs if:

It meets BOTH of the following criteria under the new emergency shelter definition:

a) Its primary purpose is to provide a temporary shelter for the homeless in general or for specific populations of the homeless; and

b) It does not require occupants to sign leases or occupancy agreements

OR

It received funds under a FY2010 ESG grant and met the criteria under the former emergency shelter definition (“any facility, the primary purpose of which is to provide temporary or transitional shelter for the homeless in general or for specific populations of the homeless.”)

3) Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing funds may be used for rental assistance, housing relocation and stabilization services, housing quality inspection services, rent reasonableness analysis and centralized intake through Allegheny County Department of Human Services Allegheny Link.

4) Data Collection (HMIS)—Allegheny County Department of Human Services will provide the data collection and evaluation services.

To receive an application, contact Elizabeth Daniels-Totten, City of Pittsburgh Planning Department at (412)255-0740 or by e-mail at eliz

abeth.daniels-totten@pittsburgh

pa.gov or Tammy Pifer, Allegheny County Economic Development at (412) 350-1197 or by e-mail at tammy.

pifer@alleghenycounty.us. Applications may also be downloaded from the following website: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/ESG.

If interested in applying for funding, please submit original application, along with one (1) copy of the agency audit or financial statement plus six (6) complete copies excluding the audit or financial statement.

Applications should be submitted to Elizabeth Daniels-Totten, Department of City Planning, City of Pittsburgh, 200 Ross Street, 4th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. If delivering application in person, drop-off at the Community Development offices on the 2nd Floor of 200 Ross St. Applications are due on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

