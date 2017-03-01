Help Wanted 3-1-2017

MANAGING EDITOR

Seeking weekly newspaper managing editor for African American newspaper. Candidate must have prior newspaper experience, editing skills, writing skills, management skills, computer/Internet savvy, willingness to serve a local niche community, understand deadlines and ability to work with a fast paced production and marketing environment while maintaining high ethical standards. Candidate must also possess graphic layout skills. This is a full time position offering compensation commensurate to experience. Please send letter of interest, experience and resume to jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com



Associate Provost /Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire an Associate Provost / Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs who will be a member of the Provost’s Academic Leadership team and will be responsible for providing visionary leadership for the University’s strategic planning, accreditation, and institutional assessment and outcomes efforts. The position requires an earned doctorate degree with 3-5 years of progressively responsible administrative positions in higher education. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit www.calu.edu; click on Employment, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania.

Cal U is M/F/V/D/AA/EEO.

Financial Administrator

5 days, 35 hrs/wk. Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty. Provide budget oversight and accounting of all financial transactions. Proficient in Microsoft Office and financial database software. Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Financial Management; minimum 3-5 years’ experience in faith-based, non-profit Accounting. Current ACT 33/34, FBI fingerprint clearances and credit check required. If you are BEST candidate, email resume to: office@eastminsterchurch.net by March 3rd. Visit www.eastminsterchurch.net for details.

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

POSITION POSTING

Posting Date: February 22, 2017

Removal Date: Until Filled

Position Title: Director of Development

Department: Development Position Status: Full-time, Exempt

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, a dynamic, fast-paced, get it done organization, is seeking a Director of Development. Don’t you want to be part of an organization that rescues elephants and orphaned sea otters and is becoming the leader in sea lion reproduction?

As our new director, you will spearhead our 2013 $20 million capital campaign along with strategic planning, solicitation, promotion and oversight of the annual fund drive, major gifts program, capital projects, membership, special events and endowment fund raising to accomplish financial objectives by broad based financial support. You will work closely with the Board of Directors, Ad-Hoc committees, volunteer groups, and attend and/or chair committees. You will supervise an exceptional team of five full-time and one part-time staff.

Qualifications include excellent oral and written communication skills, B.S Degree in related field, 8+ year’s progressive experience in financial development with non-profit organizations and prior supervisory experience.Current/valid driver’s license required.

A more detailed job description will be available during the interview process. Resumes without salary requirements will not be considered. Email resume/CV with a cover letter outlining salary requirements to HR@pittsburghzoo.org.

Public Involvement

Specialist—

Transportation Planning

Organized self-starter to lead public involvement activities in the regional transportation planning process. Experience in regional planning, public involvement/affairs, meeting/group discussion facilitation. Valid PA driver’s license required. See detailed job description at www.spcregion.org. Email resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to hr@spcregion.org. EEO,AA,M/F/Vet/Disability Employer

Seneca Valley School District

Anticipated full-time secondary teaching positions for the 2017-18 school year: Family Consumer Science, Library Science, English, and General Science. If you would like to be considered, please submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until March 7, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

Child Prep Therapist I

Three Rivers Adoption Council is looking for a Child Prep Therapist I to provide in-home therapeutic support services to children and their families. The successful applicant will be comfortable managing a minimum caseload of 20 child preparation cases. Applicant must have an understanding of child welfare, childhood trauma, adoption and foster care process. Applicant MUST have a Master’s Degree, ACT 33/34 clearances, FBI finger printing, access to an insured vehicle and a valid driver’s license.A minimum of 1-2 years providing counseling or casework services to families is preferred. The successful candidate must have a flexible schedule to include evenings. Please submit a letter of inquiry and resume to krschmidt@3riversadopt.org or mail to 307 Fourth Avenue, Suite 310, Pittsburgh PA 15222.

Assistant Teaching

Professor of Chemistry

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, Dept. of Chemistry in Pittsburgh, PA. Teach graduate & undergraduate students in Chemistry; Develop course materials for classes taught; Research, write & publish in the field of Chemistry; Serve on faculty committees, Departmental & University; Advise grad. & undergrad. students as assigned; & Perform other academic duties as req’d. Reqs. Must have Ph.D. or foreign equiv. degree in Chemistry or related field, or be near completion of Ph.D. degree or foreign equiv. degree in Chemistry or related field. Please send resumes to: Ms. Brenda Chambers at brendac@andrew.cmu.edu.

