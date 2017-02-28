Week Six of rallies outside Senator’s office focus on rejection of Town Hall Meeting Requests

Protestors will gather for the sixth week in a row in downtown Atlanta to voice their opposition to policies put forth by state and federal government officials.

The #ResistTrumpTuesday rallies began on Jan. 24, with numbers rising to about 300 at last week’s rally. This week, rallyers will hold signs that say #NotMyStyle in reference to their elected officials’ refusal to hold a town hall meeting.

Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Johnny Isakson both ignored requests to hold meetings with constituents during Congressional recess last week, with Sen. Perdue telling a reporter that town halls are “not his style.”

Speakers at the rally will include Louis Elrod, Political Director, Better Georgia; Rev. Gerald Durley, Pastor Emeritus of Providence Missionary Baptist Church; Paull Bell, Veterans Stand for Standing Rock; Gerald Griggs, civil rights attorney and VP of NAACP; Wanda Mosley, The New Georgia Project; and more.

“It’s time for our elected officials to understand that they represent all Georgians, not just those who agree with them or the President,” said Caroline Stover, member of Concerned Intown Atlanta Citizens and MoveOn supporter who is a co-organizer of the rallies. “We will continue to tell our state and federal elected officials that they are not representing our values as Southerners, as Georgians, and as Americans.”

WHAT: Week Six, #ResistTrumpTuesdays

WHERE: 191 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

RSVP HERE: cstoverart@me.com

The rally is one of dozens planned nationwide by MoveOn.org, the Working Families Party, and People’s Action to urge local constituents to voice their concerns to their elected officials, about the threat to values and policies they care about.

