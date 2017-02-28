The Internet lost its collective mind over White House couch photo of Kellyanne Conway

Out of all the optics released from yesterday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and over 100 leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, there’s one that will never be forgotten.

The Trump administration called the meeting to discuss federal aid, student enrollment and corporate business opportunities, but the photo of Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet on the oval office couch dominated the conversation on social media.

Folks wanted answers to one question: Why is she sitting on the oval office couch like that?

Where should we start? pic.twitter.com/2H1IkyBDr8 — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) February 28, 2017

The conversations ranged from discussions about decorum and gender politics, while others thought it was much to do about nothing.

The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/oM7a9uu4MH — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 28, 2017

No other image underscores the differences between Black & White upbringings more astutely than this one, IMO. pic.twitter.com/bXzlZwCjAd — Janet Dickerson (@TheRealPRLady) February 28, 2017

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth pic.twitter.com/5E2Q38dxaX — Theodore R. Johnson (@T_R_Johnson_III) February 28, 2017

Why is Kellyanne Conway sitting on this couch in the White House like she at her man's house texting her girlfriends? https://t.co/hafHAGuhLM — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 28, 2017

Hell, we couldn't even walk on the grass at Bennett College, but Kellyanne Conway's sitting on a couch with her bare feet. Chile. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) February 28, 2017

Not an important political issue at all: Kellyanne Conway's posture while sitting on an oval office couch. Let's move along folks. — Matt Herdman (@MattHerdman) February 28, 2017

Then there were those who felt Conway’s actions cheapened the value of the meeting.

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM — deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017

What do you think about the controversial photo? Sound off in the comments below!

SEE ALSO:

Kellyanne Conway Denies Tweeting ‘Love You’ To White Nationalist

Kellyanne Conway Doubles Back On Falsified ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ Claim