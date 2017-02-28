Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Richie recovering from procedure, postpones tour with Carey

Posted 3 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

 

Lionel Richie poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. Richie set to headline Tuesday's formal dinner for heads of state and government representing nearly 50 African countries. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Lionel Richie poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) _ Lionel Richie says he won’t recover from a knee procedure in time to launch his tour with Mariah Carey next month.

The 67-year-old singer said in a statement Friday that their All The Hits Tour will be postponed until the summer. The 35-date trek was supposed to launch March 15 and wrap on May 27.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the 2016 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif. Carey will produce and star in "Mariah's World," an E! channel docu-series that will follow her on tour and as she plans her wedding to Australian businessman James Packer. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the 2016 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif. Carey will produce and star in “Mariah’s World,” an E! channel docu-series that will follow her on tour and as she plans her wedding to Australian businessman James Packer. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Richie said “unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour.” He said he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans and he’s looking “forward to being back onstage so we can all be `Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

Purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates, to be announced soon.

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Richie recovering from procedure, postpones tour with Carey

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular