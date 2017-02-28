Pittsburgh-area community health centers brace for potential Obamacare repeal

Katie Leslie, a health outreach nurse for the Community Human Services Corporation, meets with patient Michele Henry, 60, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Leslie worries about what may happen to her patients if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. (Photo by Aaron Warnick/PublicSource)

Katie Leslie vividly remembers a patient who was diagnosed with colon cancer. The cancer was already in an advanced stage.

He had no health insurance. She helped him to apply for Medicaid. As he got sicker, he kept waiting for a response. Finally, he got approved. But it was too late. By the time he could get treated, his outlook was bleak. He passed away.

Leslie, a health outreach nurse for the Community Human Services Corporation, thinks about him often. She thinks if he had insurance earlier, he may have sought preventative care, and that could have saved his life.

