Obamacare didn’t remove healthcare barriers for refugees, but it did alleviate problems

Would his girlfriend’s Medicaid cover the visit? They couldn’t have waited. She was throwing up blood. But Biswa, a Bhutanese native who is still adjusting to American life, didn’t have the English skills to ask anyone the question.

Later, the couple received a bill for more than $1,000.

Flummoxed, Biswa is still working out whether — and how — he’d pay it. He’s one of the thousands of Pittsburgh-area residents who have landed in the city as refugees, often fleeing the violence of war and at times having lived in desolate refugee camps with scant resources for much of their lives.

READ COMPLETE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/obamacare-didnt-remove-healthcare-barriers-for-refugees-but-it-did-alleviate-problems/