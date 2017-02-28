Minnesota Cop Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile

Minnesota Cop Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile

The jury trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez is scheduled to begin on May 30.

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The St. Anthony, Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile in July pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter and other charges, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Prosecutors allege that Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile, 32, during a traffic stop when though Castile alerted the officer that he was armed. A jury trial is scheduled for May 30.

At a previous court hearing, Judge William Leary III rejected the defense team’s request to dismiss the case, arguing that Yanez feared for his life during the encounter.

The defense has also filed for a dismissal over autopsy results that showed Castile was under the influence of marijuana during the incident. They argue his usage contributed to his own demise.

However, the prosecution countered that a jury should decide if Castile’s alleged marijuana use caused negligence.

During the traffic stop, Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the front passenger seat, streamed the shooting live on Facebook.

Investigators said Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.

SOURCE:  Star Tribune, Associated Press

