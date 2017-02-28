HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Debuts An Updated Hairstyle Post Oscars

Zoe Kravitz showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party wearing a stunning, deep-v, Armani Prive Fall/Winter 2015 Couture gown. The delicate gown is beautiful with a sequin bustier, open back and sides, and a satin like skirt with sequin embellishments.

She kept the look simple with silver rings and diamond drop earrings. She wore a bold, orange lipstick. You can get a similar one byin Tilt . A bold lip always looks great against a more neutral look.

Zoe gave us an updated look with her platinum braids, debuting a shaved side.

She added to her look, giving full curls for some additional glamour.

Beauties, we have to know: is this hairstyle HAUTE or NAUGHT? Vote and take our poll below!

