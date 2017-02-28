Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Debuts An Updated Hairstyle Post Oscars

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Zoe Kravitz showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party wearing a stunning, deep-v, Armani Prive Fall/Winter 2015 Couture gown. The delicate gown is beautiful with a sequin bustier, open back and sides, and a satin like skirt with sequin embellishments.

She kept the look simple with silver rings and diamond drop earrings. She wore a bold, orange lipstick. You can get a similar one by Urban Decay in Tilt.  A bold lip always looks great against a more neutral look.

Zoe gave us an updated look with her platinum braids, debuting a shaved side.

She added to her look, giving full curls for some additional glamour.

Beauties, we have to know: is this hairstyle HAUTE or NAUGHT? Vote and take our poll below!


After the show is the after party! Beauties, don't miss all the best in fashion and beauty from the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. See what ensembles your favorite celebrities switched into and how they elevated their looks to turn up in some serious fashion and style!

