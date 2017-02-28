Guest Editorial…Trump and Black Caucus should meet

President Donald Trump and the Congressional Black Caucus are reportedly planning to meet soon and that’s good.
U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a senior member of the group, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump answered the caucus’ Jan. 19 request for a meeting “a day or so ago.”
The Maryland Democrat said he expects the two parties will meet when Congress returns from a week-long break and discuss prescription drugs and urban issues.
“Will you meet with the Congressional Black Caucus?” Ryan asked. Trump responded: “I would. You want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?”
The testy exchange between Trump and Ryan, a veteran White House correspondent for American Urban Radio was outrageous.
It was completely inappropriate to ask Ryan to help broker a meeting with the Black Caucus.
The exchange was yet another indication of Trump’s inability to relate to African Americans and his misunderstanding of the role of the press.
Trump’s suggestion assumed a relationship between Ryan and CBC members because they are of the same race.
To ask a reporter to do his bidding and set-up a meeting as if she worked for him is offensive.
Cummings said he never rejected a meeting. On Sunday, he attributed the late acceptance to Trump apparently not being “in contact with his staff properly.”
After the news conference, the CBC tweeted a copy of a letter, dated Jan. 19 and addressed to Trump, requesting a meeting. The caucus said although it got no response to that letter, Trump did reach out on Thursday and that plans for a meeting are now in the works.
Regardless of how it was done, it’s good for the Black Caucus to meet with Trump. Previously he had met with African-American celebrities and African-American Republican conservatives.
Despite its shortcomings, the Black Caucus is a more representative group of Black America, for Trump to meet.
There are a wide range of issues for the two sides to discuss including an expected executive order soon from Trump on support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and his campaign promise to rebuild America’s infrastructure.
