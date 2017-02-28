GET THE LOOK: This Fringe Jacket J.Lo Rocked Is Now Available In Plus Size

Jennifer Lopez is known for giving us look after look! The beauty was spotted wearing a Balmain fringe jacket while attending a musical on Broadway in New York City.
With her hair pulled back and donning some sunglasses, Jennifer was spotted pairing the Balmain jacket with a white tank top and a pair of jeans. What a great weekend look or perfect for the airport! While this fringe jacket wasn’t created for plus-size women, our friends at Fashion To Figure created a fabulous suede jacket that is the perfect transition piece from colder to warmer weather.
This suede fringe jacket is under $45.00 when you use the code HelloBeautiful and goes up to a size 22! The neutral color is versatile and you can mix this up in multiple ways and even pair with a little black dress.
This entire look can cost you under $100.00 with your special HelloBeautiful promo code! Pair the suede jacket the same way J.Lo did with a white tank top and distressed jeans.
Stylist Shana Charles who recreated this look in plus-size, gave Hello Beautiful an exclusive tip: “Personalize your store bought jeans by distressing them even more or adding patches. Make them uniquely you!”
You are welcome, beauties!
Access great plus-size fashion, here.
DON’T MISS:
GET THE LOOK: We Found The Plus Size Version Of Gabrielle Union’s Studded Jumpsuit
GET THE LOOK: 5 Trends To Help You Fall Into Winter Featuring Plus Size Models
GET THE LOOK: NYFW Mens Ambassador Dale Moss Talks His Top 3 Favorite Menswear Trends
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours