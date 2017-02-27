Little Ladies Leading, Inc. hosts screening of critically acclaimed film ‘Hidden Figures’

On March 4, 2017, Little Ladies Leading, Inc. is hosting a private screening of the critically acclaimed film Hidden Figures for girls age 12-21. The event will start at 4:00 P.M. and is being held at AMC Parkway Pointe 15. This amazing drama based on the true story of three black women who worked at NASA to accomplish one of the greatest space operations in history is a work of art sure to inspire all that witness to dream big.

Each young lady will be given a reading assignment related to leadership, personal courage, defying the odds, etc. to be completed prior to the viewing. After the viewing, Dr. Alexcius Branch plus many of her celebrity guests and confirmed Hidden Figures Cast Members Ali Epson, Isoken Obaseki, Yulonda Calhoun & Judy McCee will be in attendance. Hidden Figures will lead a 20 minute discussion that will connect the reading assignment, the movie, and how participants saw or see their future selves in the movie characters. Afterwards, attendees will adjourn to Main Event Entertainment, co-located in the AMC complex, for the Official Red Carpet Reception.

As the child of a drug-addicted mother and unknown father, Dr. Alexcius Branch was a beneficiary of programs led by Girls Inc. She has a special place in her heart for any situation that guides little ladies towards becoming leaders. She is extended an exclusive offer to 50 young ladies with 50 women mentor business entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders, college leaders and socialites of Atlanta Georgia future female leaders from the ages to participate in this viewing of Hidden Figures at no cost, sponsored by our organization.

We know that the Atlanta Daily World presence would inspire all the ladies who attended this function so we are reaching out to invited her to be part of this monumental event. The Little Ladies Leading Organization & Dr. Alexcius Branch would be honored to have the Atlanta Daily World at this event and we hope that you all could send a representative from the Atlanta Daily World that will join us as We Empower Girls to Change the World! We would like to have news coverage for this affair. Please feel free to contact me via email or at 646 801-4437. We look forward to hearing from you Ms Lorraine Cochran-Johnson real soon. Thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Founder / Owner – Dr. Alexcius Branch, Agent

Celeb Booking Agent / Marketing – Mike Styles

3522 Habersham at Northlake

Tucker, GA 30084

Office: 646 801-4437

Website: https://littleladiesleading.org

Website: http://www.alexciusismyagent.com/

“Turning Dreams Into Reality”

