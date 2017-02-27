GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

Sunday night the 89th Annual Academy Awards brought out our favorite celebrities on the red carpet. From golden dresses to au natural makeup and trendy tresses, we were loving all the looks. Hidden Figures star, Taraji P. Henson seems to have settled FULLY into her stardom and showed up looking Hollywood!
The Empire-actress wore a navy Alberta Ferretti velvet dress with an off the shoulder shoulder sweetheart neckline. She accessorized with a beautiful statement necklace and I absolutely love the oversized emerald ring. Her hair was in a beautiful wavy bob, with honey brown highlights.
Celebrity stylist Tymothe Wallace for Dove Hair told Hello Beautiful, “I was inspired by the iconic Diahann Carroll.” Beauties, want a sexy bob like Taraji? We show you how to get her 2017 Oscars look in four steps.
- You want to start on clean hair. Tymothe used Dove DermaCare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relieve Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner ($4.99) which alleviates any scalp dryness, but maintains soft and moisturized hair. Our Editor’s Pick for the colder months is Creme Of Nature Sulfate-Free Moisture & Shine Shampoo and Intensive Conditioning Treatment for soft hair with luster and shine.
- Once your hair is clean, spray Dove Absolute Curls Leave-In Detangler ($5.99) on 2-inch sections of hair before blowing them dry with your hairdryer. Tymothe used a Dyson blowdryer.
- Afterwards, Tymothe emulsified 2-3 pumps of Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Creme Serum ($5.98) and distributed it evenly throughout Taraji’s hair before using a curling iron to create pin curls. Tymothe then revealed that he set the curls with velcro rollers to lock-in the curl memory.
- After Taraji’s curls were set, Tymothe took them down and used a Mason Pearson to brush through the roller set, and then used his fingers to set the look in place before spraying with Dove Style & Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.99).
Beauties, will you be trying this look? Let us know in the comment section or send us photos to ContactHelloBeautiful@gmail.com.
