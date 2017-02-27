CCAC administrator named 2017 INSIGHT Into Diversity Giving Back Award recipient

Giving Back Award recipients were nominated by colleagues and selected by INSIGHT Into Diversity based on their outstanding demonstration of social responsibility; involvement with students, faculty, staff and the community; and commitment to serving underrepresented populations. Each honoree is recognized for his or her passion, dedication and support for diversity and inclusion.
“The Giving Back Award is being awarded to leaders of institutions of higher education who exemplify what it truly means to ‘give back’ to others,” said Holly Mendelson, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “These administrators are role models, and we honor their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion on their campuses and in their communities.”
For more information about INSIGHT Into Diversity, visit www.insightintodiversity.com.