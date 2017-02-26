To Tell The Truth…America has always been a divided country

It is an absolute lie when some people state America became divided as the result of the last presidential election. There exists untold numbers of persons White and Black who have a tragic lapse of memories. The absolute truth of the situation is that America was divided from inception.

There existed a division between the 13 American colonies and the mother country [England], slaves and the Indians, inhabitants of the country they allegedly discovered. The country was further divided by the revolutionary war between America and England in the year of 1775. The country drastically divided between the north and the south as the civil war progressed. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed and in theory it-ended-the civil war, but the country continued to remain divided. Racism was more blatant and devastating overwhelmingly in the southern states, but it was pervasive throughout the entire country. There was division in job opportunities, denial of the right to membership in unions. There was division in burial plots in the cemeteries, hospitals, housing, swimming pools, recreation centers, amusement parks, theaters, redlining in housing, some banks would not allow you to open a savings account.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: