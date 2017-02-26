Metro
The Somali Bantu fear violence, oppression in Pittsburgh after deadly attack

Posted 1 hour ago.


Mary Niederberger, Public Source
“Harassment is anywhere we are, either at school, at our job or at your community. Once they know you are Somali Bantu, it happens,” said Fatuma Muya, who has eight children and lives alongside other Somali Bantu families in Northview Heights. (Photo by Mary Niederberger/PublicSource)

Update: On Friday evening (Feb.24, 2017) Ramadhan Mohamed, the Somali cab driver who had been found beaten Tuesday in Beltzhoover passed away, a statement from Wasiullah Mohamed of Islamic Center of Pittsburgh said.

Shortly before Mohamed’s death, the Pittsburgh police said that they arrested and charged two men in connection with the attack. King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20, from Beltzhoover, “called the cab with the intent of robbing the driver,” the press release from the police said. They were charged with criminal attempt homicide, robbery, and conspiracy for robbery. Police said that “there is no evidence that robbery or beating of the driver were motivated by the driver’s nationality.”

Omar, a Somali Bantu man, is witnessing too many parallels with his native country on the eastern tip of Africa and his new home of Pittsburgh recently.

http://publicsource.org/the-somali-bantu-fear-violence-oppression-in-pittsburgh-after-attack/

