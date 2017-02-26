The Somali Bantu fear violence, oppression in Pittsburgh after deadly attack

Shortly before Mohamed’s death, the Pittsburgh police said that they arrested and charged two men in connection with the attack. King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20, from Beltzhoover, “called the cab with the intent of robbing the driver,” the press release from the police said. They were charged with criminal attempt homicide, robbery, and conspiracy for robbery. Police said that “there is no evidence that robbery or beating of the driver were motivated by the driver’s nationality.”

Omar, a Somali Bantu man, is witnessing too many parallels with his native country on the eastern tip of Africa and his new home of Pittsburgh recently.

