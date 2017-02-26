Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Post Pastry Success: Vanessa Simmons Fashion Line To Debut At L.A. Fashion Week

Posted 2 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty


Queen Boss Judge Vanessa Simmons announced the debut of her new fashion line at the 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood event. She’s teaming up with Candice Cuoco, a designer who was a finalist on Project Runway and has been featured at fashion shows in Paris and London.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Vanessa is no stranger to the fashion world. Back in 2005 she teamed up with her baby sis, Angela Simmons to launch the sneaker line Pastry which grossed over $50 million world-wide. She also did hosting duties for Project Runway which was also a success, proving that she is a true fashionista!

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Vanessa’s new fashion collection will debut at LA Fashion Week next month. We can’t wait to see what styles and designs she’ll be sharing!

DON’T MISS:

Ava DuVernay Is Pure #BlackGirlMagic On The Cover Of ‘Essence’

25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now

Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo

All The Best Red Carpet Looks From Essence's 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Event

11 photos Launch gallery

All The Best Red Carpet Looks From Essence's 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Event

Continue reading All The Best Red Carpet Looks From Essence’s 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Event

All The Best Red Carpet Looks From Essence's 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Event

Beauties, our favorite stars showed up in style for the Black Women In Hollywood event hosted by Essence Magazine. Click through to see some serious style and Black girl magic on the red carpet! You won't want to miss.


 

 

candice cuoco , celebrity fashion line , Fashion , la fashion week , Pastry , Style , vanessa simmons

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular