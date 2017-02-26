(TriceEdneyWire.com)—At my church, we sing a song entitled “I’m Not Tired Yet.” I love that song because it gives me the energy and the inspiration to persevere. Originally performed by The Mississippi Mass Choir, “I’m Not Tired Yet” allows you to leave your bed in the morning with a positive approach to the day, filled with a spirit of purpose, commitment and charity.

In light of the current administration, this song offers us a different approach to life in these United States. Instead of getting lost in a political ‘pity party’ of remorse and regret, we are directed to get up and do something other than engaging in idle speech or speculation about a (possible) four year Trump administration. I submit that we mustn’t spend time wastefully, but must begin and sustain a conversation on what we can do to move forward, despite those who wish to take us back to the ugliest periods in our history.

To conquer this monster that is the Trump administration, we’ve got to believe that together we have the strength—intellectual, spiritual, emotional and physical—to face all of the adversity that can be thrown in our path. This does not mean we will not suffer casualties, but we have historical examples that prove we can overcome and prevail.

Think on these lyrics and reflect on examples of fortitude demonstrated in our past: “Been working for Jesus a long time. (I’m not tired yet)…Been running by day and praying by night. (I’m not tired yet). I’ve gotta get going. It’s a mighty hard fight. (I’m not tired yet). No (No, I’m not tired yet). I’ve been serving the Lord a long time (I’m not tired yet).”

