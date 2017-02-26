Hamlet gives tutorial at PowerBreakfast

Freedman’s Bank exhibit also highlighted

More than 100 people attended the African American Chamber of Commerce’s February PowerBreakfast which featured a presentation by Pittsburgh Superintendent of Schools Anthony Hamlet on where the district needs to go and how it intends to get there.

He noted that in the seven months since he took over as superintendent he has submitted his 90-day report, begun the strategic planning process and have received a diagnostic report of the entire district from the Council of Great City Schools.

The information gleaned from these, he said, would be used to improve the district, across six component areas all high-performing educational systems include: system-wide goals; high standards for all students; the curriculum framework; syllabi and related instructional material; assessments, and a teacher development system.

Hamlet noted that all of these are interconnected and interdependent—you can’t, for example, achieve the system wide goal of turning kindergarteners into graduates who are concerned citizens and confident individuals, who are self-directed and active contributors without a coordinated curriculum and its component syllabi.

Therefore, change will not occur overnight.

“Goals are the product of a lengthy process. They are not developed by mandate,” he said. “They include input from a variety of stakeholder groups, must be publicized to offer opportunities for response and buy-in, and should be refreshed every five to 10 years.”

