City of Pittsburgh taking Penn Plaza owners to court over alleged broken promises

Update: On Thursday morning (Feb. 23, 2017), the City of Pittsburgh and representatives from LG Realty Advisors met in the City-County building to try to resolve the lawsuit brought by the city. After private deliberations, the city and Pennley Park South, an LG subsidiary, agreed to continue negotiating in private, to meet again in court on March 3 and to refrain from public comment.

“I’d like to thank the parties…for agreeing today to try to refrain from comment and hopefully reach a settlement,” said Judge John McVay, who is overseeing the case. “I don’t know if we will, but I do believe that sometimes we make it worse in the courtroom and the media.”

Yesterday, affordable housing activists rallied. Today, city officials filed a lawsuit.

The City of Pittsburgh is taking LG Realty Advisors to court for making residents live in squalor and endure construction noise during their final weeks in the condemned Penn Plaza Apartments.

