Barack Obama and Malia Obama attend Broadway show during NYC trip

Former President Barack Obama sent social media into a frenzy on Friday as he was spotted out taking in New York City. One of the stops that he made while in the Big Apple was at the American Airlines Theatre where he saw the play “The Price” with his eldest daughter Malia Obama, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Former President Barack Obama surprised Broadway theater-goers Friday when he and daughter Malia attended the evening performance of “The Price.”

The daddy-daughter duo headed backstage after the play — a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic — and met with the cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht.

The Roundabout Theatre Company tweeted a photo of the pair with the cast, writing, “We are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway!”

We are so honored to have had President @BarackObama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway! 📸: @brugli pic.twitter.com/62jNnC0FMX — Roundabout Theatre (@RTC_NYC) February 25, 2017

During his presidency, Barack Obama attended several Broadway shows including “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Hamilton,” “Motown the Musical,” and “Memphis,” reports the outlet.

SOURCE: ABC News

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Obama Steps Out In NYC And Crowd Wilds Out

Malia & Sasha Say They’re Ready To Leave The Nest