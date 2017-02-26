A Vietnam vet’s last days at Penn Plaza and his new home in Wilkinsburg

There were packed boxes, stacks of paperwork and a half-packed suitcase. Cans of Raid strewn across the carpeted floor. The Bible sitting open on a small coffee table. That is what Geary Rivers’ apartment looked like last week as he was getting ready to leave his home at Penn Plaza Apartments and move to a new location.Though unhappy that he was being forced to move yet again, Geary was excited that his new apartment in Wilkinsburg, albeit smaller, will be close to the church where he was baptized almost 70 years ago.He has a lot to say about his life, about his days at Penn Plaza and about his service to his country in Vietnam. But, with a wry smile, he acknowledges that he is reluctant to talk. He says he is not accustomed to people wanting to hear his story.

Born in 1946 at the Magee-Women’s Hospital and raised in the Hill District, Geary has called Pittsburgh home his entire life. He moved to Penn Plaza Apartments nearly five years ago; last year, as demolition began on two of the Penn Plaza buildings, Geary was among a handful of residents moved to the 5600 Penn Avenue apartment — the one building that remains standing.

READ COMPLETE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/vietnam-veterans-last-days-at-the-penn-plaza-apartments-and-his-new-home-in-wilkinsburg/