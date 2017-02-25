University Of Michigan Group Seeks Social Justice Space For People Of Color

A University of Michigan activist group recently launched a petition for an on-campus space for people of color to do social justice work and organizing, reports The College Fix.

From The College Fix:

[The group is asking that campus officials] provide them with “a permanent designated space on central campus for Black students and students of color to organize and do social justice work.”

The demand is one of several lodged by “Students4Justice,” who this month ratcheted up campus demonstrations to pressure administrators to cave, complaining in a newly launched petition that President Mark Schlissel has snubbed their demands.The clamor for a segregated space for students of color to organize social justice efforts comes as the public university builds a $10 million center for black students and others in the center of campus.

In their demands, students explain why the new multicultural student center is not enough…“We want documentation of past, current, and future student activism and this should be a permanent space that is staffed, and has resources for students to organize and share resources,” the demand letter states.

The petition also includes students’ claims about a hate crime that “threatened to kill members of [their] campus community,” reports The Atlanta Black Star.

SOURCE: The College Fix, The Atlanta Black Star

SEE ALSO:

Decline In Black Student Enrollment Continues At University of Michigan

Eastern Michigan University NAACP Chapter Raise Rallying Cry Against Campus Racism