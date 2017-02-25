NBCI calls D.C.’s Death with Dignity Act evil

Washington, D.C.—The National Black Church Initiative, a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, with over 800 local churches in the District of Columbia congratulates Jason Chaffetz and the other Republications in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform who voted to block the implementation of the District of Columbia’s Death with Dignity Act.

Reverend Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, states with passion that “The African American church would like to thank the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for standing up for those who are frail, vulnerable, and should only die per God’s grace and mercy. The church will never support self-suicide even if it is law. We believe that Mary Cheh, the D.C. councilperson who sponsored this bill, sponsored it to put a political feather in her hat. She is a woman without any moral dignity at all according to the Church. She wants to force her views on self-suicide and call it dignity. However, her real motives, we believe, are political and evil. She is a proponent of death in the opinion of the church.”

Here is a perfect example of why the Black church can no longer consider certain political parties in moving forward with any coalition politics. The Black church can neither trust the Democrats nor Republicans because they both will sell the church’s ethics down the drain if given the chance to do so. In this case, the Democrats are asking us to ignore our biblical faith around death and dying and support a bill that protects the District of Columbia government’s self-autonomy but ignores our own personal faith.

The church will never do that under no circumstances for either political parties. In this case, we join with the Republican Party in the House and Senate. The Black church does not care about the District of Columbia’s sovereignty over and against its own faith.

