Stickney lights up stage in ‘Twelfth Night’

Timothy D. Stickney is thrilled to be portraying the love-sick Duke Orsino in the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s production of the Shakespearean comedy, “Twelfth Night.”

“It’s been wonderful being here Duke Orsino is the only obvious person of color in the production. I’m working with some wonderful people but it was a surprise when you come to the table and you’re like ‘oh, it’s only me,’” but at least I’m the Duke in this production and I hold the power and I get to wear a lot of pretty clothes.,” said Stickney who has been performing classical work for 30 years and sees Shakespeare as his third language.

Shakespeare wrote “Twelfth Night” as a brilliant entertainment to end the holiday season for the Elizabethan Court. The action and antics take place in Illyria where Viola (portrayed masterfully by Carly Street) washes ashore after a shipwreck and in order to find gainful employment hides the fact that she is a woman and that she has a twin brother, Sebastian (Max Rosenak).

Pretending to be a boy, Viola serves and falls in love with Orsino who is desperately in love with nobel woman, Olivia (played beautifully by Gretchen Egolf) But Olivia falls in love with the Duke’s boy. To make matters worse, Olivia’s always-drunk uncle Sir Toby Belch (played by the hilariously funny John Ahlin) and his bumbling side-kick, Sir Andrew Aguecheek (portrayed by the funny Daniel Krell).

Along with the mischievous Maria, (Helena Ruoti), Sir Andrew and Sir Toby trick Olivia’s Pompous but loyal Steward, Malvolio (Brent Harris) into ridiculous public displays of affection for Olivia that eventually gets Malvolio sent to prison because everyone thinks he is mad.

Rounding out the cast of “Twelfth Night” are Tony Bingham, Dom Di Giulio and Drew Stone. The production team for the Ted Pappas-directed play is James Noone (scenic), Gabriel Berry (Costumes), Kirk Bookman (Lighting) and Zach Moore (sound).

