Sen. Casey wants more federal funding for public safety, asks Trump to ‘prove’ he’s tough on terrorism

Sen. Bob Casey in Pittsburgh Tuesday scolded the Trump administration for not backing off from the “obsession” of campaign rhetoric and cracking down on refugees in a way he feels makes the country less safe.

“Tough talk doesn’t do it,” Casey said this morning at the Allegheny County Emergency Operations Center.

The Democratic senator from Scranton, Pa., instead urged Washington to give millions more in federal money to help local law enforcement hire officers and buy equipment like bulletproof vests, and to help nonprofits like mosques and synagogues improve security.

http://publicsource.org/sen-casey-wants-more-federal-funding-for-public-safety-asks-trump-to-prove-hes-tough-on-terrorism/?mc_cid=1370d7ce11&mc_eid=f49337fc1a