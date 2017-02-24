MODELMONDAYS: Adwoa Aboah Speaks Up For Young Women Struggling With Self-Love

British beauty Adwoa Aboah isn’t afraid to speak her mind. When she’s not burning the runways during Fashion Week or collecting Model of the Year Awards, she’s serving as a powerful voice for women. Adwoa created the platform GURLS TALK, where women can openly talk about issues they face in a non-judgemental atmosphere, promoting honesty and support, no matter their background or life experiences. The Ghanahian-British model created GURLS TALK after overcoming some of her own personal struggles in the past, including her bout with addiction and an attempt to take her own life at one point. When discussing the incident with Teen Vogue, she reflected, “It was a close one, and even after I woke up, it took me a while to feel grateful that I was alive. But over time, as I got healthier, I felt a huge amount of responsibility to help girls who might be going through the same thing.” Adwoa recently teamed up with Black-ish actress Yari Shahidi to talk about the meaning of confidene and self-love with ASOS Magazine – one of the many projects she’s been a part of to help increase awareness on mental health among young women.
Adwoa continues to make awesome career moves while representing diversity in the world of beauty. Her recent appearance on the March cover of Vogue with model Ashley Graham is a prime example. The British native has been featured on H&M, Alexander Wang and Versace runways, showing true Black beauty with a positive message, fighting stereotypes often placed on women.
Agencies
New York
The Lions
Paris
Oui Management
London
TESS Management
Claim to Fame: Adwoa comes from a fashion industry based family; her mother, Camilla Lowther is the owner of CLM agency and her father, Charles Aboa owns a scouting company for filming and editorials. Adwoa starting modeling at the age of 13, but didn’t get signed on with an agent until she was 17. Her sister Kesewa, is also a fashion model.
Instagram: @adwoaaboah
Shout out to Adwoa for being a brave voice for those who are strugglig with their mental health. Check out more on what Adwoa is doing when she’s not working magazine overs and runways on her Gurls Talk page.
DON’T MISS:
#MODELMONDAYS: Baltimore Beauty Liris Crosse Makes Waves For Full-Figured Women
#NYFWNoir: The McClure Twins And Prison Bae Make Their Big Apple Runway Debut
America In The Flesh: Model Ashley Graham Joins In On Fun For Vogue March Issue
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
57 photos Launch gallery
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
1. Laquan SmithSource:HelloBeautiful 1 of 57
2. Laquan SmithSource:HelloBeautiful 2 of 57
3. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 3 of 57
4. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 4 of 57
5. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 5 of 57
6. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 6 of 57
7. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 7 of 57
8. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 8 of 57
9. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 9 of 57
10. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 10 of 57
11. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 11 of 57
12. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 12 of 57
13. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 13 of 57
14. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 14 of 57
15. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 15 of 57
16. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 16 of 57
17. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 17 of 57
18. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 18 of 57
19. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 19 of 57
20. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 20 of 57
21. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 21 of 57
22. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 22 of 57
23. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 23 of 57
24. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 24 of 57
25. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 25 of 57
26. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 26 of 57
27. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 27 of 57
28. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 28 of 57
29.Source:Hello Beautiful 29 of 57
30.Source:Hello Beautiful 30 of 57
31.Source:Hello Beautiful 31 of 57
32.Source:Hello Beautiful 32 of 57
33.Source:Hello Beautiful 33 of 57
34.Source:Hello Beautiful 34 of 57
35.Source:Hello Beautiful 35 of 57
36.Source:Hello Beautiful 36 of 57
37.Source:Hello Beautiful 37 of 57
38.Source:Hello Beautiful 38 of 57
39.Source:Hello Beautiful 39 of 57
40.Source:Hello Beautiful 40 of 57
41.Source:Hello Beautiful 41 of 57
42.Source:Hello Beautiful 42 of 57
43.Source:Hello Beautiful 43 of 57
44.Source:Hello Beautiful 44 of 57
45.Source:Hello Beautiful 45 of 57
46.Source:Hello Beautiful 46 of 57
47.Source:Hello Beautiful 47 of 57
48.Source:Hello Beautiful 48 of 57
49.Source:Hello Beautiful 49 of 57
50.Source:Hello Beautiful 50 of 57
51.Source:Hello Beautiful 51 of 57
52.Source:Hello Beautiful 52 of 57
53.Source:Hello Beautiful 53 of 57
54.Source:Hello Beautiful 54 of 57
55.Source:Hello Beautiful 55 of 57
56.Source:Hello Beautiful 56 of 57
57.Source:Hello Beautiful 57 of 57
comments – Add Yours