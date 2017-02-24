McKees Rocks entrepreneur helps transform borough

For more than two decades, Paul Brown, known as PK, has been striving to be a successful businessman. In 1996 he began operating Professional Limousine Service. In 2007 he moved the business from the Strip District to an acre of land in McKees Rocks. At one time, he operated 22 vehicles and had contracts with organizations and businesses inclusive of the Department of Energy, colleges and universities, churches and the National Urban League. Now contracted by boards of education, PLS focuses on transporting special needs students and his 32-year-old son Ebon operates the business.

By August 2015 and Brown had expanded his entrepreneurial ventures to include ownership of Rocks Landing Bar and Grill located on the main corridor in McKees Rocks at 506 Chartiers Ave.

Not only is Brown expanding his business ventures, he is also lending his knowledge and progressive outlook to the McKees Rocks Borough Council. Appointed in December he said he is the first African American male to sit on council, joining Wanda Jones-Dixon, an African American female.

“As a resident and business man I often attended council meetings and am familiar with the powers at be as well as management at the McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation. When the council president relocated from the area and a vacancy became available and I was approached to fill the vacancy I figured why not,” said Brown.

McKees Rocks is located along the Ohio River and less than 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh. Like most Allegheny County cities bordering the rivers, when McKees Rocks’ industry of iron, steel and manufacturing started declining in the late 1970s and early 1980s the boroughs’ vibrancy began to deteriorate. Once claiming a population of 18,000, according to the 2010 U.S. Census it has dwindled to a little over 6,100. The area is labeled as one of the poorest in the region and its repetition has become known as a crime haven.

