Just Sayin’ …Judge Woodruff for Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party finally came to its senses and endorsed one of the best judges and people in the state––former Steelers defensive back and current Common Pleas Juvenile Court Judge Dwayne Woodruff. The Pennsylvania Democratic Committee finally endorsed him for the state Supreme Court after being overlooked previously when he ran for other judicial positions. Maybe that was a good thing because the state Supreme Court position is the highest judicial position in the state. He has no competition for the primary election, but will have a Republican opponent in the general.

***

KeyBank Executive Vice President Bruce Murphy stated during an editorial board meeting with the New Pittsburgh Courier that he has $16.5 billion for use in communities throughout Pittsburgh and the other cities the bank serves.

He said, “It is a reflection of our company. We believe in investing in the communities we serve and making places better than we found them, making them sustainable.”

Now, even though I am a customer, I had never heard of KeyBank until they purchased First Niagara.

So what makes them different from any other bank? Right now, nothing, except that they’re making statements that they are committed to improving the communities they serve which are generally middle-income communities.

Off the top of my head, I can identify PNC, Citizens and Dollar Bank in Pittsburgh, but I really haven’t seen any major change in the middle-income or low-income communities from when these banks moved in. So it will be very interesting in what these communities, especially the Black communities, ask for from KeyBank as well as these other banks.

