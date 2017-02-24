Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red Like Queen Latifah

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Queen Latifah stunned in a custom red Randi Rahm dress for the 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards, airing on Thursday. The actress and singer donned a edgy haircut with blunt layers.

She accented her look with a Tyler Ellis Red Satin Lee Clutch. I love her statement gold bangles on each hand!

Beauties, red is such a fabulous color and one that will make turns not only on the red carpet, but also at any fancy affair. Plus size beauties can wear red, too and you don’t have to pay Randi Rahm prices. This ASOS CURVE Choker Neck Band Kimono Plunge Maxi Dress is only $53.00 and will have you stand out, yet look effortless. Want to go for something a bit sexier? This deep plunging maxi dress is under $50.00 and has a sexy middle split (it’s from Fashion To Figure and use the code: HelloBeautiful for 10% off!).

Her makeup was beautiful, going for a natural, soft look, that we show you how to achieve here. The nude lip is something we have seen trending on the red carpet.

We love how many risks Queen Latifah took with her look for this event.

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

Let's keep it real: lots of the streetstyle roundups lack diversity. We're showing you whose out and about, stylishly, at New York Fashion Week! Get into some major melanin with these stylish fashion people. From celebrities, to stylists, to fashionistas, and more...if they were there, we've captured them!

