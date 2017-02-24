On Jan. 28, at the August Wilson Center, guests enjoyed the opening reception of “Fences Up Close: A Pittsburgh Story.” The exhibit, a collaboration with Paramount Pictures, film director Denzel Washington and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, can be seen in the 1839 Gallery on the first floor of the August Wilson Center. Visitors to the exhibit can see original costumes, a portion of the fence from the movie, the bottle that Troy Maxin and his crew drank from, and a recreated set from the movie.

During the opening reception, veteran actors Kevin Brown and Sandra Dowe performed a pivotal scene from “Fences.” The evening’s costumes and makeup were done by award-winning costumer Cheryl Walker. The set was built by Diana Melchitsky and Lonzo Green and designed by Mark Clayton Southers of the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theater Company. Along with the exhibit, there is a video display produced by Emmai Alaquiva. The exhibit is curated by Jill Thompson and Janis Burley Wilson. The exhibit will be available through March 10.

