AT THE FINISH LINE

Where Only the Truth Matters

* Truth is . . . I don’t know what is the problem with the Pitt basketball team. I thought I knew, but now I don’t know what I know. But I do know this, if you’re up 19 points on a team you’re better than, you should win that game. Come on fellas, I got your back, but you’re making it tough to defend you. (Speaking of defense . . . I’m just sayin!)

* Truth is . . . I don’t care where anybody goes to the bathroom as long as it’s not on me!!! Yeah, I said it, but you were thinking it too. Yes you were. Yes you were!

* Truth is . . . this may be one of the greatest classes to go in the nationally recognized Connie Hawkins Summer Basketball League ever. The inductions will be held at the 43rd Annual Willie Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards Banquet on Saturday May 27, 2017 at the fabulous Savoy Restaurant. Here is your class of 2017. Some of the greatest that ever played the game: (NOTE: If your name is listed here, call me right away at 412-628-4856.)

* Kevin Price – Rankin Gangsters * Hosea Champagne – Rankin Gangsters

* Jimmy Nichols – Heatwave * Joe Barlow – The Dons

* Dave Burries – Big Storm * Shawn Harvey – Heatwave

* Mark Hassell – Cosmic Echoes * Corey Gadson – Clairton’s Finest

* Eric Carter – Homewood Horses * Brian Carroll – Future Stirs

* Darryll Gissendanner – John “Shanghi” Matthews – Leroy Freeman *

< Will be inducted posthumously >

*** Spread the word. Nite of the Champions is coming ***

* Truth is . . . if you missed the Pittsburgh City League Championships at the Petersen Event Center last week, you missed the game of the year. Allderdice and Obama put on a triple overtime game to remember. The 71-70 final score only told half the story. The ball control, leadership and take charge game of Jahi Ogbonna and the ice-water show of Tyler Williams for Allderdice was truly special, but take nothing away from the Obama squad led by Dana Strothers. Killer plays along with Lenell Ptomey helped put to rest this rumor about City League basketball being done is, in fact, just that . . . a rumor. Congratulations everybody. Job well done!

< You Have Just Crossed Over the Finish Line >

