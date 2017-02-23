Woodruff declares Supreme Court run

Joined by several former Pittsburgh Steeler teammates and host of political, family and neighborhood supporters, Common Pleas Judge Dwayne Woodruff officially declared his candidacy for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat left vacant by the resignation of Michael Eakin, who stepped down after becoming embroiled in a porn email scandal.

“It’s great seeing all my friends and former teammates, but this is about you,” he said. “When I first came here, I learned that if I worked hard, if I studied and did the things I’m supposed to do, you showed up and cheered. And then 12 years ago you came out and allowed me to be the number-one vote getter in that election. Here we are again getting ready to embark on another adventure and it’s all about you to advance our goals missions and families. And I’m asking for your support again. I want to be your seat at the table of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said it is time to put Woodruff on the Supreme Court bench.

“We’ve been blessed to have someone who’s been part of this community for decades and who’s proven himself at every level,” said Peduto. “And we need someone on the Supreme Court who has the ability to make decisions that put people first.”

Mel Blount said while he’s “Steelers family,” he’s still a qualified candidate.

“He’s proven his commitment over the years and he’s sincere about his work,” he said. “I’ve done some work with him in juvenile court with the Youth Home and I just think he’s a tremendous asset to this community and he’ll be a great asset to the state of Pennsylvania.”

