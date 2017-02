What you need to know about affordable housing (or lack thereof) in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh seems most livable ” rankings the way Meryl Streep racks up Oscar nods. However, the city is rapidly becoming less affordable in terms of housing costs. Rents are rising faster than renters’ income. New developments are outside most Pittsburgh residents’ price range. And the city has fewer income-restricted apartments than people who need them.Since becoming mayor, Bill Peduto has put affordable housing on the list of his priorities and recently introduced a series of executive orders urging public and private entities to make progress on the issue. City leaders are looking for ways to put money and accountability behind the initiatives.Here is an explanation of the state of affordable housing in Pittsburgh: