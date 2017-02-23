The James Harrison story: It’s a family affair ‘gold diggers and bounty hunters’

(Part 3)

This is the final installment of a 3 part series based upon Steelers great James Harrison and his family.

Merriam Webster defines the noun gold digger as 1. “One who digs for gold. 2: a person who uses charm to extract money or gifts from others.”

As far as athletes and entertainers are concerned there are always individuals standing at the ready, waiting to steal homesteading rights in regards to usurping the gold and property of some naïve “blinded by the booty,” love-struck athlete or entertainer. Tiger Woods is a perfect example of meeting, falling in love with and eventually marrying a “Gold Digger.”

The cash cow then hooks up with a so-called “marriage partner” who after the relationship is discontinued ends up owning a significant percentage of the gold mine without ever lifting a finger or mining one nugget of gold. On one of the talk shows that I happened to run across during the highly publicized Tiger Woods divorce from his former wife Elin Nordegren, a caller who seemed to have had maybe one too many sips of the “vino” proclaimed in a loud and slurred voice that; “Elin Nordegren went from serving as a high class nanny to displaying and using; “the golden fanny.”

Although the potential for that same scenario occurring in the life of James Harrison is remote, according to his family, he can never be too careful. Harrison has two children, James Harrison III, born in 2007, and Henry, born in 2009, he is not formally married to their mother. Beth Tibbott. The Harrison family is adamant and is crystal clear in regards to anyone thinking that they will enter into the life of James Henry Harrison Jr. and pull the financial “wool” over his eyes, directly or indirectly without a fight. “We are always going to be on guard as far as gold diggers are concerned,” proclaims Mrs. Harrison.

The noun bounty hunter is defined by Merriam Webster as:

