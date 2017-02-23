Porter, Stewart lead Obama Lady Eagles to 4th title

Winning a fourth City League Championship was the first goal Obama’s girls basketball team wanted to achieve this season.

The Lady Eagles accomplished it when they struggled in a 64–53 win Sunday at the Petersen Events Center over Allderdice.

Pittsburgh Obama Academy had the right level of defensive effort to begin the game. But it was the Lady Dragons’ offensive improvement in the first quarter—and key three-point shooting by senior guard AuJanae Givner, Emma Waite and Sophia North—that allowed them to take a 15-14 lead to end the first quarter.

After trailing for much of the first half, senior star forward Taylor Stewart ripped down a rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast for what appeared to be a go-ahead layup, but the referee called a charge. Stewart was sent to the bench with her third foul and Allderdice ended the half leading 28-24.

“Taylor said that after picking up her third foul she was afraid to play defense,” said Brett Stewart, Taylor’s dad. “She takes a lot of pride in rebounding and blocking shots.”

In an era in which the loudest voice often prevails, Monique McCoy found a quiet path to immense influence.

“I got a great coaching staff with Darelle “Dap” Porter, a Pittsburgh legend, and Marissa Marchan,” said head coach Monique McCoy. “The coaches said at halftime to relax and we have to take care of the ball. Turnovers killed us, and we didn’t go in on them. We were calm and told them the first half was over with.”

Michaela Porter will continue her education and basketball pursuits at Division I Cincinnati University, and she was on fire in the second half. Porter scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and pulled down 11 rebounds.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: