Pittsburgh housing activists protested downtown. What are they looking for?

Randall Taylor thinks Pittsburgh has a problem — a development problem.

Seeing tax burdens growing for seniors and people losing their homes in Lawrenceville, South Side and East Liberty — which are often deemed hot, up-and-coming neighborhoods — Taylor notices a pattern in Pittsburgh’s growth.

“They’re leaving behind those who built those very neighborhoods,” said Taylor, a 50-year-old who was forced out of his Penn Plaza apartment in East Liberty a year ago.

Taylor was one of the organizers of a protest attended by about 80 people on the steps of the City-County Building downtown Tuesday afternoon to protest the continued development of the Penn Plaza apartments site and the gentrification it represents.

