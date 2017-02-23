People
Home > People

New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe announces wife expecting baby

Posted 36 mins ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Ronnie DeVoe attends a ceremony honoring New Edition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. DeVoe announced that his wife is pregnant through an Instagram post on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Ronnie DeVoe attends a ceremony honoring New Edition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. DeVoe announced that his wife is pregnant through an Instagram post on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe has announced he and his wife, Shamari, are expecting a baby.

DeVoe made the announcement Wednesday with an Instagram picture of himself and Shamari, who’s sporting a small baby bump. In the caption, he writes that they have been blessed with a “new edition” to the family.

There has been renewed attention on New Edition since BET aired a miniseries on the pioneering boy band last month.

DeVoe also enjoyed success in the 1990s with Bel Biv Devoe alongside fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe announces wife expecting baby

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular