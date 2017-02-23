NBCI opposes immigration executive order

Washington, D.C.—The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, will join with civil rights groups, the ACLU and the Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church to oppose President Trump’s executive orders eliminating the entry into this country based on geography, race and religion.

Our constitution, which once made reference to race concerning its African American citizens as 3/5 is no longer a document that has a dark history on declaring who is human and who is not.

The same Constitution has corrected itself with the blood, sweat and tears of its African American citizens. We can no longer allow it to be used against our brothers and sisters from the designated seven countries that were banned by the president’s order.

It is obvious that the way this order was written and administered is unconstitutional and this is why we have had 2-3 federal judges block the implementation of this order, mainly on our Muslim brothers and sisters.

The Black church is well aware of the tactics of portions of the White community when they want to use the Constitution to mask their evil intent. Therefore, we will not allow the Trump Administration to single out, discriminate or to undermine their humanity by not saying anything at all.

