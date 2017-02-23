Marjorie Harvey And Her Son Jason Begin Milan Fashion Week In Style

Marjorie Harvey, wife of talk show host, Steve Harvey is in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. She’s joined by their son Jason Harvey and they are not here for the games!

Look today…… Gucci fashion show #milano #milan #marjorieharvey #theladylovescouture @gucci more pics on @theladylovescouture A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Marjorie is Gucci’d out in a yellow silk trench-style coat with purple lining. On her shoulders and pockets are detailed flowers in pink, yellow and white. The front her coat is tied by two Gucci broaches as she does some skin tease. Marjorie wore the coat with green skinny jeans and white pumps, making her look pop. Notice the inside of the silk coat is lined in a light green and yellow checkerboard pattern.

Street style….Hanging out with my son Jason for Gucci runway in Milano #marjorieharvey #theladylovescouture #yevrah @theladylovescouture @artofyevrah A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Jason is decked out in Gucci as well, wearing a white and gray print suit with gold buttons. He paired the suit with pink Gucci Princetown slippers made with leather and featured detailed embroidering in gold.

Both are no strangers to the fashion game; Marjorie launched her fashion website, The Lady Loves Couture, and Jason has his shoe line, Yevrah Footwear. What do you think? Are their looks “Gucci”? Let us know in the comments!

