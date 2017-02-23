London Fashion Week Designer Pays Homage To Nina Simone During Runway Show

London Fashion Week brought beautiful fashion and serious style to the fashion industry. There was an endless influence of melanin beauty as Black models command the runway in the latest fashions and designs.

Fashion Obsessed: Marques Almeida #marquesalmeida #lfw #LFW2017 #FashionWeek #London #LondonFashionWeek #Fashion #FashionLife A post shared by Shifteh Shahbazian (@shifteh_shahbazian) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Marques’Almeida, whose work has been seen on popstars Rihanna and Beyonce, featured their latest designs with a unique twist. Nina Simone, the late jazz legend was used as the fashion company’s soundtrack when it was their turn to dominate the runway with their fashions.

The Marques’Almeida show stood out from the rest of the presentations and runway shows featured during the week. As the first model stepped out in a black and white striped suit with an eccentric twist, the words of Simone strongly reflected the show’s theme: “An artists’ duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times.”

Fashion Week London: Marques’Almeida vjeshtë-dimër 2017-2018 #bordo #fashionweeklondon #autumnwinter2017 #marquesalmeida #magazine A post shared by REVISTA BORDO (@revista_bordo) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

From that point, the show was filled with fun, metallic and colorful fabrics that amplified diversity and acknowledged their massive support on social media displaying the types of designs made for the extroverted millennial – all while her music played in the background.

FASHION | @marques_almeida finishing on a high on the last day of #LFW yesterday with their bold and bright statement pieces for their #aw17 collection! Keep an eye out as we update throughout today on all our exclusive highlights from #londonfashionweek. Photography by @kattwebster A post shared by The Old Truman Brewery (@trumanbrewery) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:10am PST

The dynamic duo took time during the bustling show to give Nina Simone further acknowledgement, noting the realness of diversity. “If there was ever a time to talk about diversity, it’s now,” said Marques. “All our girls are different and we wanted to celebrate that.”

Yes to London Fashion Week closing out with Black girl magic. Looking forward to see what they will bring in the fall!

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNoir: How To Recreate The Natural Metallic Makeup Look From Tracy Reese Fall 2017

FAB FINDS: Sexy Afrocentric Statement Pieces That Are Conversation Starters