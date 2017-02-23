Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine Joins Detroit-based Multimedia Company, Real Times Media as Part of New Alliance to Broaden the Brand’s Impact Throughout Metro Atlanta Tribune publisher, Pat Lottier, to lead new combined Atlanta operation

Real Times Media, a Detroit-based multimedia company focused on media, marketing, and entertainment expressly for urban audiences today announced that Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine (ATM) is joining the Real Times Media family of brands. With this transaction, Real Times Media is partnering with arguably the most respected African American print outlet in Atlanta. The outcomes of this alliance will broaden the impact of both brands on communities throughout metro Atlanta creating even more impactful, culturally relevant content, engaging digital experiences, and live events. “In order to be a stronger national brand, we decided that we needed to be stronger in Atlanta because it is such a hotbed for African American content and programming,” said Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer, Real Times Media. “We currently have a presence in the market with the Atlanta Daily World and “Who’s Who In Black Atlanta,” but adding the Atlanta Tribune to our family of brands shows just how committed we are to this market and to shoring our position as a national media voice. ”

Despite the change in ownership, Pat Lottier, founder and publisher of the Tribune, will lead the new combined Atlanta operation which now includes the Tribune, the Atlanta Daily World, and “Who’s Who In Black Atlanta.” “The Atlanta Tribune is excited to become a part of the Real Times family,” said Lottier. “We’ve invested decades of passion in becoming Black Atlanta’s leading source for relevant, thought-provoking news and information on business lifestyle and look forward to the opportunity to expand our reach through our new partnership with Real Times and its brands.” Headquartered in Detroit, Real Times Media (RTM) is parent company to the nation’s largest African American-owned newspaper and digital media operation, including the Atlanta Daily World, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier. In addition to its news brands, Real Times Media also offers custom programming and publishing in 20 markets across the United States through its Who’s Who brand, producing more than 50 events annually.

