:10—Okay, let’s get to the real important stuff first. And I do mean important…like earth shattering. Some blind guy forgot to put someone on “The List.” You know what list…the finest women in the world list that is put together every year by an undisputed but somewhat old staff. (Never you mind who!) Anyway, you would have to be outside your mind not to have Nicole Scherzinger in the top five. Yeah, the former lead singer for The Pussycat Dolls. I don’t care who you take out of the line-up. Damn it, just put her in!!! Got some question about that? Just Google up “Don’t Cha?”

:09—Now to some other stuff. At the Pitt-Florida State game the Panthers brought the house today. Almost capacity crowd. Retro blue throw back uniforms and yes boys and girls, they let loose the real D.J. The house was rockin.’ At 6:38 to go in the first half Pitt’s up 28-27. I’m going out on that limb and tell ya Pitt upsets this #19 ranked team. Be back at ya!

