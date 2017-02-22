Meetings 2-22-17

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2017. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



Meeting Announcement

Community College of Allegheny County

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

March 2, 2017

4:00 p.m. Board Meeting

CCAC Allegheny Campus

Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

